Deputies find burned car with body inside in wooded are of Pasco County

A burned body was found in a wooded area of Pasco County, according to deputies, and in an update released by the sheriff's office, an incident involving a "combative" man may be related.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the body was found in a burned-out vehicle in Holiday, east of Baillies Bluff Road, Near Key Vista Nature Park. The person's identity was not yet known.

During the investigation, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home on Mayfield Drive in Port Richey. The nature of the call was not released, however, when they arrived, deputies said they encountered a man who "became combative."

He was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer.

His name was not released.

