Deputies discover Boa Constrictor snake in front seat of Florida man's car during arrest

The Brief Florida deputies made an alarming discovery when they responded to a complaint about a vehicle illegally dumping half a ton of yard waste along the river bank of Sykes Creek. A large Boa Constrictor snake was found in the front seat of the car. Officials arrested Daniel Dinovi, 46, on Feb. 27 for dumping raw human waste weighing more than 500 pounds. He was soon after released on a $2,500 bond.



Florida deputies made an alarming discovery when they recently responded to a complaint about a vehicle illegally dumping half a ton of yard waste along the river bank of Sykes Creek. When searching the front seat of the vehicle, officials discovered a large Boa Constrictor snake.

Why was the man dumping yard waste?

The backstory:

Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to the yard waste dumping complaint on Feb. 27.

When officials arrived, they said they saw a man actively dumping waste from a large, open-top trailer that had been backed up alongside the Sykes Creek waterway.

Records show that the man, who was identified as 46-year-old Daniel Dinovi, told deputies the yard waste was from a recent job he was working. Dinovi estimated the debris to weigh about half a ton.

Florida deputies said they recently arrested Daniel Dinovi for dumping raw human waste weighing more than 500 pounds. (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Once officers told Denovi that he couldn’t dump the materials along the waterway and tried to read him his rights, Denovi decided he wasn’t going to talk to them anymore.

Officials arrested Dinovi for dumping raw human waste weighing more than 500 pounds. He was soon after released from the Brevard County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

What led to the discovery of the snake?

The backstory:

Deputies said they went to check the vehicle when they discovered a juvenile Rainbow Boa Constrictor hanging out on the passenger seat.

Records show an animal services unit responded and took custody of the snake, while Brevard County Road & Bridge showed up with a dump truck and equipment to remove the debris from the embankment and properly dispose of it.

What they're saying:

"This is Brevard County, where we have zero tolerance for crime and will lock you up if you as much as spit on our sidewalks!" Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook post. "You know dumping on our beautiful community is getting you a free ride to the jail, so don’t do it!"

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: