Deputies corral runaway donkey on I-95 in Brevard County

The Brief Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a loose horse near Mims, only to find a donkey named Clyde hiding in the bushes. After some coaxing, authorities secured Clyde safely without incident, and Sheriff Wayne Ivey praised the teamwork involved in the unusual rescue.



Brevard County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers worked together Monday to secure an unexpected runaway on Interstate 95 – a donkey named Clyde.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, multiple calls came in from concerned citizens reporting a horse running loose on the highway near Mims. However, when deputies arrived at the scene, they were initially unable to locate the animal. After further searching, they found the runaway hiding in the bushes and quickly discovered that it was a donkey, not a horse.

Deputies kept watch on Clyde as the Agricultural and Marine Units, along with Florida Highway Patrol, responded to provide additional assistance. Authorities said Clyde was uncooperative at first, refusing to follow commands. However, after some patient coaxing, they were able to secure him safely.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey praised the deputies and their partners for their efforts in bringing the wayward donkey to safety.

"I can only assume what they promised him out there in the woods, but whatever it was, it worked to get this escapee back where he belonged!" Ivey said in a statement.

Authorities did not disclose how Clyde ended up on the highway or where he was returned. No injuries or traffic incidents were reported in connection with the incident.

