Deputies: 2 arrested in shooting death of man on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County

article

Deputies have arrested two men accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Orange County.

Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Tahjaii Elliott, 19, are facing charges of first degree murder for the shooting death of Carlos Moreno-Anarivia, deputies said.

According to detectives, on the night of Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle for a shooting. When they arrived, they found Moreno-Anarivia who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.