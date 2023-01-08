Man shot, killed on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in Orange County late Saturday.
Shortly after 11 p.m., deputies responded to the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He died at the scene, authorities said.
Additional details regarding the man's identity or a potential suspect have not been released at this time.
