Deputies: 16-year-old Deltona H.S. student killed, 17-year-old wounded in shooting

UPDATE: The Volusia County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased shooting victim as a 16-year-old who was a student at Deltona High School. His name is Xyrus Zelaya, according to deputies.

The other surviving victim is a 17-year-old male who is not being identified by investigators.

The sheriff's office said it has been in contact with Deltona High School over Zelaya's death.

School officials will provide information to parents and students about grief counseling in the coming days.

As the investigation continues, the sheriff's office said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 386-254-1537 or Crimestoppers of North East Florida at 1-888-277-8477.

PREVIOUS VERSION: An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Volusia County left one person dead and another wounded, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to Halifax Health in Deltona around 12:05 a.m. Staff reported a gunshot victim being brought to the hospital by a private vehicle.

"Deputies soon thereafter learned of a second victim that also arrived by private automobile to Central Florida Regional Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds," they added. "The individual brought to Halifax Health subsequently died as a result of his injuries."

Law enforcement said that they believe the shooting may have occurred at a house party in the area of 1400 Waterview Drive in Deltona.

"Detectives are aware of a disturbance that occurred regarding the house party and are currently interviewing those involved in order to determine the facts and circumstances of this shooting," the sheriff’s office explained.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Those with information regarding the shooting are asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-254-1537 or the Crime Stoppers of North East Florida at 1-888-277-8477.

