Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured after Orange County shooting

One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to Liquor Master on Old Winter Garden Road in reference to multiple shots fired at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A man was found shot in the parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

"The suspect stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation," they added.

This story is developing, check back for updates.