Demonstrators gather in Orlando to support Jewish community

article

Hundreds of people came out in support of the Jewish community in Orlando on Sunday.

It was just one of several demonstrations that have taken place throughout the state after days of unrest in Israel and the Gaza strip.

A cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has ended the violence for now. However, local protestors believe that more needs to be done.

MORE NEWS: Royal Caribbean submits test cruise plan to CDC for approval

"This was our opportunity to get out together to celebrate Israel and thank God that he is protected the Jewish people. It is horrible what has happened in the Palestinian and Gaza but this has to stop," protestor Laurie Cardoza-Moore said.

Police said that there have been several attacks on the Jewish community throughout the state.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.