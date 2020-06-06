Demonstrators gather at Lake Eola for George Floyd protest in downtown Orlando

article

Protesters are gathering in downtown Orlando on Saturday afternoon to continue calling for justice in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The "Orlandoblackoutmarch2" is happening from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. The Facebook event says that more than 3,000 people are either interested in or attending the gathering.

"It was exactly 4 years ago we gathered to protest police brutality and here we are again! Y'all ready for round 2?!!! WE ARE TIRED!" the description reads.

The Orlando Police Department says drivers should expect road closures and increased police presence.

"The Orlando Police is committed to supporting the rights of citizens to peacefully demonstrate while protecting residents & businesses."

The protest begins at the same time that a second memorial service is being held in North Carolina where Floyd was born. The first service was held in Minneapolis on Thursday -- the city where he died while in police custody.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said there will be a public viewing and a private memorial.

"The memorial is about the life that Mr. George Floyd lived and this is a time to embrace the family with expressions of love and kindness."