Democrat signs during Trump speech: 'Musk Steals,' 'Save Medicaid'

While President Donald Trump delivered his speech to Congress on Tuesday night, several Democratic members of Congress held signs in the air in presumed protest. What did they say?

The members of Congress held the signs up at various moments during Trump's speech.

What did the signs say?

"Musk Steals"

"Save Medicaid."

"False"

"Protect Veterans"

Where did the signs come from?

According to Politico, citing a source with knowledge, the signs were distributed by the Congressional Progressive Caucus. That caucus is made up of nearly 100 members of Congress, according to the caucus' website.

"This is not normal"

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (New Mexico, 1st. Congressional District) held up a sign as President Donald Trump was introduced to Congress, moments before he delivered his speech. "This is not normal," her sign read, which was facing towards the camera.

Rep. Al Green removed from Trump's speech

Rep. Al Green was removed minutes into President Donald Trump's speech.

"The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades," Trump said as he began his speech.

"You have no mandate," Democratic Rep. Al Green countered. Green stood up and pointed his cane multiple times at Trump.

Republicans quickly jumped to their feet with chants of "USA! USA!"

Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to maintain order, asked Rep. Green to sit down, and then instructed the Sergeant of Arms to move him.