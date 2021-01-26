Democratic lawmakers prepare for 2020 races

article

Four Democratic lawmakers, including three from the Orlando area, have opened campaign accounts to run for re-election in 2022.

Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, D-Maitland, and Rep. Daisy Morales, D-Orlando, took the first formal steps this week toward running again, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Stewart captured 60.6 percent of the vote in November as she was re-elected in Orange County’s Senate District 13.

Polsky, meanwhile, received 55.7 percent of the vote as she won an open seat in Senate District 29 in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Goff-Marcil took home 53 percent of the vote as she fended off a challenge from former Republican Rep. Bob Cortes in House District 30 in Orange and Seminole counties.

Morales got 65.3 percent of the vote as she won an open seat in Orange County’s House District 48.

