Democrat files for Simmons Senate seat

article

With Senate Judiciary Chairman David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, unable to run again this year because of term limits, a Seminole County attorney has opened a campaign account as Democrats hope to flip Simmons’ seat.

Democrat Patricia Sigman filed the paperwork Friday to run in Senate District 9, which is made up of Seminole County and part of Volusia County, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Four other Democrats --- Rick Ashby, Alexis Carter, H. Alexander Duncan and Guerdy Remy --- also have opened accounts for the race, but Republican candidate Jason Brodeur, a former state House member from Sanford, has dominated fundraising.

As of Nov. 30, Brodeur had raised $549,207 for his campaign account, while the separate political committee Friends of Jason Brodeur had about $600,000 in cash on hand, finance reports show.