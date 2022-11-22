Deltona man riding dirt bike killed after colliding with Jeep, deputies say

article

A Volusia County man was killed over the weekend after the dirt bike he was riding struck a Jeep.

Deputies said Otis White, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the Jeep told detectives that he was driving west on Winterville Street in Deltona and turned left into the driveway of his home.

"He heard and felt a large impact from the passenger side of the Jeep," deputies said. "Upon exiting the vehicle, he saw the victim lying injured in the roadway."

MORE NEWS: 'Courteous' Florida man going 110 mph on I-95 yells 'I'm sorry' to deputy as he runs away: sheriff

Detectives believe the dirt bike was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the Jeep.

The crash remains an active investigation.