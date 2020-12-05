Deltona couple accused of fatally stabbing Sanford man

article

Sanford police officers have arrested a Deltona couple on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found alongside a Seminole County road in the summer.

The body of 30-year-old Jo’el Cosby was discovered on the side of Settler's Loop in Geneva back in August. man found dead on the side of a Seminole County road in August, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say Jaide Caporale, 30, and Marvin Bryant, 36, killed Cosby in their Deltona home, then disposed of his body. The couple then attempted to clean up the alleged crime, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Caporale and Bryant are being held without bail at the Volusia County jail.