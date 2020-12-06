Incoming cold front will drop temperatures even more, into the 30s and 40s

If you thought it was cold this morning, then get ready for later this week.

Temperatures in Central Florida dropped overnight into the 40s but another cold front is on the way and will make it even colder in the region.

Temperatures on Sunday will warm up into the 70s during the day, lowering back into the 50s overnight.

However, following this, a cold front will start to sweep through Central Florida as a low-pressure system moving across the Gulf Of Mexico enters the region. This will bring some rain, with showers going until about lunchtime on Monday.

Advertisement

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

On the back end of the front, a blast of cooler weather will hit Central Florida, dropping temperatures. The coldest air will be felt on Tuesday, with lows in the 30s and 40s across the region. There will also be an increase in winds and a decrease in cloud cover.

The rest of the week will have plenty of sunny skies, low to no chances of rain, and high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather updates.