Deltona brothers charged after gas station fight led to drive-by shooting, deputies say

A Deltona man and his teenage brother were arrested after deputies said a fight at a gas station led to a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Investigators said the incident started at the Circle K on Elkcam Boulevard and Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona.

One of the victims told investigators the suspect, later identified as Anderson Cantres, 25, showed him a gun and threatened him inside of the store.

The victim said the suspect then punched him outside of the gas station before following him to his house on Danforth Avenue where his car was hit with a bullet as he pulled into the driveway.

"They just saw them at the gas station. They were getting Polar Pops and they trailed them to the house and shot up the car," said a 911 caller who said she was the mom of one of the victims.

Deputies said no one was hurt in the shooting.

Investigators said in a press release that Cantres was the shooter and his younger brother, a 17-year-old boy, was driving the car.

The victims told deputies they were familiar with the teen involved and believed he was a student at Pine Ridge High School.

Both were arrested and face charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder. At his first appearance Monday afternoon, a judge ordered Cantres to be held without bond.

His brother was booked into the Department of Juvenile Justice.

