DeLand VFW building damaged in Friday night fire

By FOX 35 News
Updated  March 23, 2024 10:37am EDT
Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. - Smoke and flames were visible from DeLand VFW building as the city's Fire Department arrived to a late night fire on Friday.

According to a post on the DeLand Fire Department's Facebook site, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the roof and eaves of the building on South Alabama Avenue when they arrived.

The DeLand fire crews, assisted by Volusia County Fire Rescue,  quickly cleared the building to make sure no one was inside. 

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries reported.
 