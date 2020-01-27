DeLand police investigating shooting near elementary school
DELAND, Fla. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near an elementary school in DeLand Monday afternoon.
DeLand Police say a man was shot several times at a home on West Beresford Avenue near Starke Elementary School at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The man was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.
The extent of his injruies is unclear.
DeLand Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.
They spent the afternoon gathering evidence with their crime scene unit.
If you have any information about what happened, call DeLand police at 386-626-7400.