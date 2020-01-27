Expand / Collapse search

DeLand police investigating shooting near elementary school

DeLand
Investigators are looking for evidence in a shooting in DeLand.

DELAND, Fla. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near an elementary school in DeLand Monday afternoon. 

DeLand Police say a man was shot several times at a home on West Beresford Avenue near Starke Elementary School at around 12:30 p.m. Monday. 

The man was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford. 

The extent of his injruies is unclear. 

DeLand Police have not released any information about a possible suspect. 

They spent the afternoon gathering evidence with their crime scene unit. 

If you have any information about what happened, call DeLand police at 386-626-7400.