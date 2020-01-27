DeLand police investigating shooting near elementary school

One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near an elementary school in DeLand Monday afternoon.

DeLand Police say a man was shot several times at a home on West Beresford Avenue near Starke Elementary School at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The man was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

The extent of his injruies is unclear.

DeLand Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

They spent the afternoon gathering evidence with their crime scene unit.

If you have any information about what happened, call DeLand police at 386-626-7400.