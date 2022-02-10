DeLand Police Department welcomes new K-9 'Midnight'

article

A new crime fighter has joined the ranks at the DeLand Police Department.

Midnight, a black Labrador retriever, was acquired from Central Florida K-9 in Eustis last month.

Midnight, along with handler Officer Damon Clark, will help emergency responders to track missing children and endangered adults in the DeLand area. In addition, Midnight is also trained to detect various narcotics.

Midnight will also participate in several community engagement events, such as at local schools and community events. Midnight joins Lancelot, a yellow Labrador retriever assigned to Sgt. Chalen Godwin, as the second K-9 at the department.

Officer Clark has worked for the DeLand Police Department for over a year. Prior to his career in law enforcement, Ofc. Clark served in the U.S. Marine Corps on several special operations units.

