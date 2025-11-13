DeLand man dies in crash, hitting fence, tree near I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says

The Brief A 38-year-old DeLand driver died in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 12. The man's car reportedly ran off the road and hit a fence and tree. The crash is under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol.



A DeLand man died in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, authorities said.

What we know:

A 38-year-old man from DeLand was driving east on I-4, west of Debary Avenue, around 10 p.m., Nov. 12 when his vehicle ran off the road, hitting a fence and tree, Florida Highway Patrol said. The driver – whose name has not been released at this time – was driving in the outside lane, troopers said.

After the initial crash, the man's vehicle rotated and hit another tree, FHP said.

The man died on the scene.

What we don't know:

The man's name has not been released at this time. No other details about the crash were provided.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol.