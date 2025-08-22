DeLand firefighters have new alert system to protect hearing, reduce stress

The Brief DeLand Fire Department is rolling out a new light-and-vibration alert system to protect firefighters from hearing loss and stress caused by traditional alarms. Firefighter Karlie Marini says the system has changed her life, allowing her to rest without fear of missing calls. Officials plan to expand the technology across the city’s stations as part of a broader push for firefighter health and safety.



A new alert system aimed at protecting firefighters’ health is being introduced at the DeLand Fire Department, where officials say it could help reduce hearing damage and stress from traditional alarms.

What we know:

The DeLand Fire Department has introduced a new system called EaseAlert, which is designed to reduce the health risks caused by traditional firehouse alarms. Instead of loud sirens, the system uses flashing red lights and vibrations to wake firefighters when a call is received.

Officials said the technology helps protect hearing and reduces stress from being suddenly jolted awake.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed the full cost of the system or whether state or federal funding will support its broader rollout.

The backstory:

Traditional firehouse alarms have long been linked to hearing loss and stress among firefighters. The National Library of Medicine estimates about 40% of firefighters experience some form of hearing problems.

What they're saying:

For firefighter Karlie Marini, who wears hearing aids, the new system has provided peace of mind after years of fearing she might not wake up to an emergency alarm.

"I was sleeping with my hearing aids on, out of fear that I wouldn't wake up, and so I wasn't getting any rest. I was very stressed out," she said.

Marini demonstrated how EaseAlert works, pointing to a device on the wall.

"This has a red light that turns on, and the whole entire room will blink red. And it's really nice because I wake up, and I can see what I'm doing, and I go to my call."

When she's not in the room, she wears a bracelet about the size of an Apple Watch.

"This just vibrates, so wherever I am on the property, it'll just let me know. It's also another piece of mind factor to know that if I don't hear it, I'm gonna feel it," she added.

"If you've been in the fire service for more than 20 years, typically you may have a measurable hearing deficit," explained DeLand Fire Chief Todd Allen. "Our priority is to make sure that we take care of our firefighters' health."

What's next:

The department plans to expand the technology to other stations throughout the city.

