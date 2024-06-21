DeLand bar being sued by residents for loud, excessive noise: Lawsuit

article

A bar in DeLand is facing legal troubles after several residents in the neighborhood filed a suit against the owners over loud, excessive noise, records show.

City Limits Tap Room is being sued by multiple residents who live near the vicinity of the bar who allege that it operates in a manner through "excessive, repetitive, and obnoxious noise." The residents who are suing are part of Neighbors Against Pollution, a Florida non-profit comprised of members who either own or previously owned residential property in the bar's vicinity within the previous three years.

The lawsuit points out the noise has been a problem since February 2022 and City Limits management has been hostile toward the residents who filed the suit. Neighbors claim that City Limits regularly hold special events without required permits from the county.

Another issue is the bar's open-air event space, neighbors said. They claim the bar's loud noises draw "large, unpermitted gatherings of loud, drunken revelry."

The high concentration of drunken individuals interferes with residents' ability to enjoy their homes by disrupting their ability to sleep and threatening their health, safety, and welfare, the suit alleges.

The neighbors are requesting compensatory damages, attorney fees, and an injunction to stop the bars' loud noises.