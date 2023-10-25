Deer disrupts Wisconsin Noodles & Company lunchtime rush

People gathered for lunch at a Noodles & Company restaurant in Beloit, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Oct. 24 had an experience they will not soon forget. It included an impromptu visit from a buck!

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant shows exactly what unfolded around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deer smashes into Beloit Noodles & Company (Credit: Noodles & Company)

It appears the buck smashed through the front window of the restaurant, then proceeded to walk into the restaurant and head straight for the kitchen. Less than a minute later, the deer made a quick exit through the back door – with a little help from a team member.

Deer smashes into Beloit Noodles & Company (Credit: Noodles & Company)

Nobody, including the deer, was harmed in this incident. However, the location shut down for the day to assess the situation, deep clean, and ensure the quality of the food was not compromised, officials said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Deer smashes into Beloit Noodles & Company (Credit: Noodles & Company)

In light of the event, this Beloit Noodles location offered a "2 Buck Mac & Cheese" special on Wednesday.