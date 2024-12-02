Debate over fluoride intensifies as Tavares considers removal from water supply

The fight over fluoride is now focused on water in Central Florida.

The city of Tavares will discuss removing the chemical at Wednesday's city council meeting. According to the agenda posted online, the discussion is at the request of the mayor. The topic was brought up in 2020, but councilors decided to keep fluoride in local drinking water.

They aren't the only ones weighing the option.

The Toho Water Authority in Osceola County confirmed it's assessing whether it will continue adding fluoride to its water source.

In a statement, a representative wrote, "Toho Water Authority (Toho) is committed to providing safe and reliable water services to the communities that we serve. We will consider all available information in making decisions about our operations. Following the recent recommendation from the Florida Surgeon General, Toho Water Authority will assess our fluoride program and keep our community informed of any updates. Although we have not established a formal timeline for the assessment, we anticipate this process to require at least six to nine months."

Back in November, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo called on local municipalities to remove fluoride by the end of the year.

Ladapo cited studies that show too much fluoride could cause developmental issues in children.

"It is public health malpractice - with the info we have now - to continue adding fluoride to water," said Dr. Ladapo during a news conference making the announcement.

A federal judge recently ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to consider potential risks of high levels of fluoride in drinking water.

Fluoride opponents like Justin Harvey say they're happy to see cities and counties take action. He's been speaking against the issue for nearly a decade.

"Anyone who questions the risks is a crazy person. It shouldn't be that way," said Harvey, "I think we're sort of starting to get that open conversation back up. I'm encouraged by it."

Tavares would join other municipalities that nixed fluoride in the last two years - including Stuart, Perry, Brooksville, Collier County, and Winter Haven. Leaders in Winter Haven voted on the issue last month.

But, dentists have long argued fluoride in proper doses is safe, strengths teeth, and reduces cavities.

"Anyone who would come up with the idea that it should be removed is taking a very backwards step for public health," said Dr. Alan Hays, Retired Dentist.

Retired Dentist Dr. Alan Hays has pushed for the expansion of fluoride - especially in Lake County where he practiced. He successfully got fluoride added to water in Eustis, Umatilla, and Leesburg.

Hays says the upcoming discussion in Tavares is concerning. He says the research in favor of fluoride far outweighs what's being used in arguments against it.

"We can show you - positively - 7,000 plus scientific studies from credible sources from across the country that the addition of fluoride is definitely a big help for the patients," said Dr. Hays.

The Florida Dental Association also released a statement wrote, in part, "A recent district court ruling against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provides no scientific basis or new findings that change the Florida Dental Association’s view about community water fluoridation. The Florida Dental Association strongly supports community water fluoridation at optimal levels as an effective, safe and affordable method to prevent tooth decay across all age groups."

City leaders in Tavares declined to comment ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

The meeting is set for 4:00PM at City Hall.

