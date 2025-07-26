DeBary man arrested after allegedly vandalizing car at Dollar Tree, driving away in it

The Brief Lucas Montgomery, 20, is facing multiple charges after an incident that took place Saturday at a Dollar Tree in DeBary. Montgomery is accused of using a screwdriver to vandalize a person's car before then kicking them out and taking off in it. Montgomery was out on bond for felony battery.



A 20-year-old DeBary man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly used a screwdriver to vandalize a person's car at a Dollar Tree before then kicking them out and driving off in it.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) say they responded to a call of what sounded like an attempted kidnapping on Friday at the Dollar Tree located at 58 S. Charles R. Beall Blvd., DeBary.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies say 20-year-old Lucas Montgomery was arguing with a person inside their car. The argument escalated when Montogmery allegedly used a screwdriver to vandalize the car's interior.

Montgomery then forcibly removed the two people in the car and drove away in it, officials say.

Numerous units responded to assist in locating Montgomery.

Authorities say Montgomery later returned to the Dollar Tree and was arrested without incident.

Lucas Montgomery, 20, has been booked into the Volusia County Jail with no bond. (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on what led up to the argument.

What's next:

Montgomery was out on bond for felony battery, and he is now back in jail with no bond.

He is facing multiple charges, including carjacking, robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief.