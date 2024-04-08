Man dies after shooting in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News

A man has died following a shooting in Orange County on Sunday night, deputies said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Orange County deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 24th Street in Orlando.

When they arrived, they found the victim, later identified as George Samuels III, who had been shot. The 46-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Story continues below gallery:

Image 1 of 4 ▼ George Samuels III was found shot and killed on 24th Street in Orange County, Florida, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the shooting investigation is active and ongoing.

No other details were immediately released.