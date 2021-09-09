Death investigation ongoing in Orange County after 2 found dead inside vehicle

article

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 35 that a death investigation is ongoing after two people were found dead inside a vehicle.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

They said that shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, deputies found a suspicious vehicle near 6100 Lake Ellenor Drive.

Two people were said to have been discovered deceased inside.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing, check back for updates.