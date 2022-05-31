Death investigation launched after body found near Volusia County bike trail

article

Homicide detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area off a Deltona-area bike trail.

Deputies responded to the scene off DeBary Avenue and Jacob Brock Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Monday after a bicyclist who stopped along the trail reported finding a body. The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Nathaniel Moses, who lived near the location where he was found. A preliminary investigation shows there are no obvious signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances. Moses’ cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.