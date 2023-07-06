Unity Banquet Hall shooting: Video shows moments gunfire sent event attendees scrambling

New surveillance video released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office appears to show the moment gunfire interrupted an event at the Unity Banquet Hall in Florida, sending people attending that event scrambling in all directions.

Two people were killed in the June 24 shooting, including a pastor, and two others were hurt, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said there were nearly 100 people at the event when the shooting happened shortly after midnight at the banquet hall, near Hiawassee and Silver Star roads in Pine Hills.

The video shows several people sitting at tables and mingling when suddenly other people start running into the camera's view. Moments later, chaos erupts as people run in all directions, knocking down chairs, hiding behind tables, and falling to the floor.

Orange County deputies said no on stayed at the scene after the shooting to talk with deputies. No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting and no suspects have been named, but deputies are for the public's help in identifying anyone – witnesses, victims -- who attended the party.

Sister of pastor killed in shooting pleads for witness tips

"If you can identify the car or people in this video, or have any information about the shooting, please come forward and aid in the investigation. Your information could bring justice to the victims and their families," OCSO said in a statement.

Authorities are also looking to talk with the owner of a dark-colored vehicle.

Jonathan Lenard Frazier, a pastor at Roam Ministry in Orlando, died on June 26 at the hospital, officials said. Willie Alphonso Bell Jr. died at the scene.

Officials said a reward up to $5,000 was being offered for information on the shooting.