1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at banquet hall in Orlando, deputies said
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person died and three others were injured following an early Saturday morning shooting at a banquet hall on North Hiawassee Road in Orlando, deputies said.
Around 12 a.m., deputies said they revised multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 2600 block of North Hiawassee Road at the Unity Banquet Hall.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a car. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Later on, Orange County deputies learned that three other men were self-transported to hospitals in area.
The two other men are in stable condition.
All were men in their 20's and 30's, deputies said.
No other details have been released.