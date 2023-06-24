1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at banquet hall in Orlando, deputies said

article

One person died and three others were injured following an early Saturday morning shooting at a banquet hall on North Hiawassee Road in Orlando, deputies said.

Around 12 a.m., deputies said they revised multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 2600 block of North Hiawassee Road at the Unity Banquet Hall.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a car. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Later on, Orange County deputies learned that three other men were self-transported to hospitals in area.

The two other men are in stable condition.

All were men in their 20's and 30's, deputies said.

No other details have been released.