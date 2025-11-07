Deadly shooting between two Ocala drivers now possible 'Stand Your Ground,' authorities say

The Brief One man died Nov. 6 after deputies say two drivers got into an argument and one was shot. Deputies said the second driver shot the reckless driver. This incident is a possible Stand Your Ground situation.



A deadly shooting between two drivers in Ocala that occurred on Thursday is now being investigated as a possible Stand Your Ground incident, authorities say.

What we know:

The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting between two drivers in the area of Southwest 49th Avenue Road on Nov. 7. The sheriff's office said a reckless driver got into an argument with another driver.

The reckless driver, identified as 37-year-old Troy Meeks, was shot and died, deputies said.

After a preliminary investigation, the suspect was released, the sheriff's office said Friday.

What's next:

The shooting is currently being investigated as a possible Stand Your Ground incident, the sheriff's office said. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident and is working closely with the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office.