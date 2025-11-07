Deadly shooting between two Ocala drivers now possible 'Stand Your Ground,' authorities say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A deadly shooting between two drivers in Ocala that occurred on Thursday is now being investigated as a possible Stand Your Ground incident, authorities say.
What we know:
The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting between two drivers in the area of Southwest 49th Avenue Road on Nov. 7. The sheriff's office said a reckless driver got into an argument with another driver.
The reckless driver, identified as 37-year-old Troy Meeks, was shot and died, deputies said.
After a preliminary investigation, the suspect was released, the sheriff's office said Friday.
What's next:
The shooting is currently being investigated as a possible Stand Your Ground incident, the sheriff's office said. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident and is working closely with the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office.
The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Marion County Sheriff's office.