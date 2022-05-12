Deadly shooting investigation underway at Melbourne convenience store

article

One person is dead following a shooting in Melbourne Thursday morning, the police department confirmed in a news release.

The Melbourne Police Department said its officers were called out to the UMart convenience store on East University Boulevard just before noon regarding a person that had been shot.

Police say the person was taken to a local hospital and later died. The identity of the person has not been released at this time.

Here is a map of the area for a better idea of where police are investigating:

