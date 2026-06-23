Hazardous materials investigation in Palm Bay, officials say

A hazardous materials investigation is underway at a business in Palm Bay, according to the Palm Bay Police Department and Palm Bay Fire Rescue.

The investigation is centered at the FAR Chemical research center on Wilhelmina Ct NE in Palm Bay, a spokesperson for Palm Bay Fire Rescue told FOX 35.

Businesses evacuated, residents told to shelter in place

What we know:

Some nearby businesses have been evacuated. Residents who live within a half-mile of the facility have been asked to shelter in place, the agencies posted on their social media accounts.

A spokesperson for Palm Bay Fire Rescue said it is believed that there was some sort of release from a container at the facility. No injuries have been reported. Officials do not believe there is any harm to the environment.

What they're saying:

"Due to potentially hazardous conditions at a business in the area of Wilhelmina Ct NE, there is a large police and fire presence. Some local businesses have been evacuated as a precaution. Additionally, citizens within a half-mile radius are asked to shelter in place for the time being. There are no reported injuries. We will provide updates as we are able, and thank you for your patience during this time," the agencies said in a Facebook post.