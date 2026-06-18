Mother recounts hit-and-run crash that injured her and 8-year-old son in New Smyrna Beach

The Brief A Volusia County mother remains hospitalized after she and her 8-year-old son were struck in a hit-and-run crash in New Smyrna Beach. The child has been released from the hospital, while the mother continues a long recovery. Police said 36-year-old Michael Perrelli turned himself in and has been charged for allegedly leaving the scene.



Days after Farije Sela and her 8-year-old son Alexander were hit by a car, she remains in the hospital.

She tells FOX 35 News she's grateful she and her son are on the road to recovery.

Driver fled scene, police say

The backstory:

Farije said she was out on a run with her son, when they were struck while using a marked crosswalk on North Riverside Drive in New Smyrna Beach.

She said the impact was strong enough to throw her into the air.

Police said after speeding off initially, 36-year-old Michael Perrelli later turned himself in.

He’s been charged with two counts of hit-and-run. Detectives claim he told them he panicked after the crash and drove away.

‘Changed my life upside down within seconds’

What they're saying:

Sela, said she and her son, Alexander, were out for a run when the crash happened.

"The last thing I was expecting was to be hit by a car. It just changed my life upside down within seconds," she said.

Witnesses told police they saw Farije fly into the windshield and over the car.

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"I just remember landing and feeling my body crack," she said. "I knew I broke a lot of stuff."

As Farije was on the ground, she was frustrated to hear the driver did not stay on scene.

"I [heard] him step on [the gas] even more," she said.

Sela expressed frustration and sadness over Perrelli’s alleged decision to leave.

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"It was just really sad and disappointing that someone would hit a mother and a child and keep going."

She said doctors have told her it will be a while before she can walk again.

"I’m confined to a bed, and it’s going to be a long, long journey," she said. "I’m just happy that we’re alive. I’ll get through this. It’ll take some time, but we’ll be fine.

What's next:

Perrelli has since been released from Volusia County jail on a $7,500 bond.

Sela remains hospitalized and is expected to face a lengthy recovery, while her son continues recovering at home after being released.