Deadly shooting at Tavares apartment complex

There was a large police presence at a Tavares apartment complex just after 10 p.m. on Friday, in response to a call about a shooting.

According to authorities, one man was killed and another received life-threatening injuries at the apartments just off of E. Caroline St. That injured person was transported by helicopter to a hospital.

A FOX 35 News crew observed some crime scene detectives near a car that appeared to have crashed into a building. It was not immediately know who was behind the wheel of that car or who it belongs to.

"The scene is actually quite large," said a lead detective on the case. "It appears that we may have several scenes."

Police are still looking for a suspect.

