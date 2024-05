Stream FOX 35 News

At least one person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 4 in Orlando early Wednesday, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. westbound on I-4 at John Young Parkway.

The westbound lanes are currently closed between John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.