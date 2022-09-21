Deadly crash involving 'more than a dozen victims' shuts down SR-60 in Osceola County

Crews are responding to a deadly crash involving "more than a dozen victims" in Osceola County Wednesday morning, according to fire and rescue officials.

Osceola County Fire Rescue said the crash involving a semi, transit bus and a pickup truck happened on State Road 60 and Peavine Road, west of Yeehaw Junction in the southern part of the county.

SR-60 is likely to be closed for some time, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.