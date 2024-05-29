Deadly crash shuts down SR-40 in Lake County, troopers say
Stream FOX 35 News
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after being hit by an SUV in Lake County Wednesday morning, troopers said.
The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on State 40 and Blue Creek Lodge Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a woman was driving westbound on SR-40 when her vehicle collided with a man standing in the road.
The 26-year-old man from Umatilla was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was not hurt and remained at the scene.
SR-40 is currently closed in both directions west of Blue Creek Lodge Road.