Deadly crash shuts down Sand Lake Road in Orlando: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Orange County early Wednesday.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 12 a.m. on Sand Lake Road West near Winegard Road in Orlando.

All westbound lanes on Sand Lake Road are currently blocked as troopers investigate.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash, as well as the number of deaths, injuries, and vehicles involved, is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

