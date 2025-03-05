Young woman killed in Orlando crash was supposed to start work as a nurse the next day

The Brief Imalay Camacho Castano, 23, was killed in a March 1 car crash along Central Florida Parkway. Castaona was returning from a celebratory dinner with her boyfriend, Raul Gomez, 26, who also died. Castano had just passed her nursing exams and was set to start her first job the next day.



Family members of a young woman killed in a weekend crash say her "light" was extinguished far too soon.

‘She really did have so much to give the world’

What we know:

Imalay Camacho Castano, 23, was killed in a tragic car crash on March 1 along Central Florida Parkway. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her boyfriend, Raul Gomez, 26, when their car collided with another vehicle while Gomez attempted to overtake it. Both Gomez and two others in the second vehicle also died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The couple had just finished a celebratory dinner — Castano had recently passed her nursing exams and was supposed to start her first day as a nurse the following morning.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released additional details about the investigation, including whether speed or other factors played a role in the crash. It’s also unclear if either vehicle attempted evasive action or if external conditions, such as road visibility, contributed to the collision.

The backstory:

Castano and Gomez were high school sweethearts and had been together for nearly seven years. According to family members, Gomez dropped out of school and became the guardian of his two younger brothers after his mother died five years ago. Despite life’s hardships, he and Castano were described as the "perfect couple."

The crash has left both families devastated, particularly since Castano was on the verge of starting her career in nursing. Family members describe her as a bright light, full of life, and always bringing joy to those around her.

This crash is one of several recent fatal collisions in Central Florida, highlighting concerns about reckless driving and road safety. Family members are leaning on each other as they process the sudden and heartbreaking loss.

What they're saying:

"It’s like a nightmare; it still is like a nightmare we can’t wake up from," said Carolina Escobar Downie, Castano’s cousin. "Earth-shattering; I can’t explain to you that feeling. I don’t wish it on my worst enemy."

Downie said her cousin was always positive, and her presence lit up the room.

"It’s so cliché because everyone says that when someone passes, but when you look back… there’s no better way to describe it," said Downie.

Remembering Gomez, Downie added, "He was the kindest soul."

Downie said Gomez dropped out of school and became guardian to his two younger brothers when his mother died five years ago. She said he and Castano were the perfect couple.

"They had been together for close to seven years," Downie said. "They were high school sweethearts; they were best friends."

On Castano’s impact, Downie reflected, "It’s surreal because she really did have so much to give the world. The more we sit and talk about it and reflect, see the impact that she had here, we’re like, there has to be a bigger purpose from up there."

What you can do:

In response to the tragedy, Gomez’s younger brothers have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses.

