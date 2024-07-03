Man hit, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say

A man has died after being hit by a car in Orange County early Wednesday, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. at Princeton Street and Silver Star Road.

Troopers said the 63-year-old Orlando man was attempting to cross Princeton Street – without using the crosswalk – when he entered the path of an oncoming car.

He was struck by the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.