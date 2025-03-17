Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash shuts down Orlando road, police say

By
Published  March 17, 2025 5:30am EDT
The Brief

    • At least one person is dead following a crash Friday morning at W Gore Street and S Parramore Avenue in Orlando.
    • The crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
    • The area is blocked at this time as police investigate.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a deadly crash early Monday.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. at W Gore Street and S Parramore Avenue.

What we know:

Authorities said the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle. The road is closed at this time.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the circumstances that led to the crash were immediately released. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department's watch commander on March 17, 2025. 

