Deadly crash shuts down Orlando road, police say

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a deadly crash early Monday.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. at W Gore Street and S Parramore Avenue.

What we know:

Authorities said the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle. The road is closed at this time.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the circumstances that led to the crash were immediately released.

