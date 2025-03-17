Deadly crash shuts down Orlando road, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a deadly crash early Monday.
The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. at W Gore Street and S Parramore Avenue.
What we know:
Authorities said the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle. The road is closed at this time.
What we don't know:
No additional details about the circumstances that led to the crash were immediately released.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department's watch commander on March 17, 2025.