Deadly crash shuts down WB lane of State Road 46 in Brevard County

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Brevard County that occurred on State Road 46 east of Mims.

Troopers said the crash involved two vehicles, a 2016 Honda Odyssey and a 2014 Lincoln MKX, and happened at approximately 1:22 p.m. on Friday near Pitbull Lane.

The woman behind the wheel of the minivan and its passenger were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The man who was driving the SUV died at the scene.

The sequence of events that led to this crash is still under investigation, and the westbound lane of SR 46 remains closed.