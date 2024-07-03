Deadly crash shuts down parts of I-95 in Brevard County: FHP

Stream FOX 35:

A woman was killed in a crash that shut down parts of Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just before noon on the northbound lanes of I-95 before mile marker 223 at State Road 46, troopers said. The roadblock in the area has been cleared.

A 2007 Ford F-150 with a travel trailer attached was headed north on I-95 when it lost control for an unknown reason and began to flip over, according to troopers. The truck came to a final rest on its roof in the inside lane. The travel trailer flipped over onto its right side.

Photo: FDOT

There were three people inside the truck at the time of the crash. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, while a man was not injured. An 8-year-old boy was airlifted to a local hospital with "serious" injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were released at this time.