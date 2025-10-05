Deadly bicycle accident near I-75 under investigation, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on County Road 326, approximately one mile west of Interstate 75.
According to officials, a Ford Fiesta was traveling westbound on County Road 326 when a bicyclist suddenly crossed the roadway into the path of the vehicle.
The front of the Ford Fiesta struck the bicyclist, causing fatal injuries.
Troopers stated that the bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol on Oct. 5, 2025.