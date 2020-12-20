Deadline for minority businesses to apply for $10K grant is Monday

article

The deadline for minority business owners to apply for a $10,000 grant is Monday, Dec. 21. An Orlando company hopes it keeps her business afloat.

They’re known as Neon Cowboys because of the colorful hats they make for concerts. But when the pandemic hit, owner Asia Hall had to find another way to make money.

"At the beginning, it was really hard because we definitely are more of a seasonal business."

So Asia went from head to face, making lighted facemasks -- even getting lots of attention from Influencers on Instagram!

"A lot of celebrities have been wearing them."

Including singer Kacy Musgraves.

"We work with Kacy quite a bit. We just launched her own Neon Cowboys hat."

But Asia is concerned that her bright idea, may dim, once a vaccine is distributed. So she applied for the Back2Business grant: one that helps minority-owned businesses by providing a $10,000 grant.

"What we really want the grant for, is to help us keep the team that we already have."

The grant money comes from Fisev Inc, a financial services company.

VP Leslie Pearce explains, "For the Florida area we’re excited to do $1 million in grants. Each grant is $10,000. Especially the small and medium-size businesses have been impacted by the pandemic."

Asia hopes her business keeps illuminated with the grant.

"It’s just been such a crazy year for everyone and I think a lot of jobs have come into question and been unstable. People still have to pay their bills, they still have to eat at home."

She plans to come up with other products to stay on top.