Deadline approaching for Deltona residents who want to lift homes through grant program

Deltona leadership is looking for residents who are interested in lifting their homes through a FEMA grant program.

The program, already active in areas such as New Smyrna Beach, is designed to take on some of the financial load associated with hurricane mitigation projects. The home lift construction can cost tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars. Under the program, the city of Deltona and FEMA will shoulder most of the bottom line.

The deadline to submit a letter of interest to the Deltona government is July 17. From there, the names and information will be passed on to the Volusia County committee for consideration. This is an early step in the process before the applications are submitted to FEMA in the Fall.

Daisy Rivera lives on Elkcam Road, which is surrounded by multiple lakes. During Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the lakes overflowed and flooded the neighborhood. The water didn’t make it into her home, but got very close.

"We were in a little private island, almost, in this cul-de-sac," she said. "I would definitely be interested in [a lift] because it could protect [my] home," said Rivera.

William Strohl's did flood during the hurricanes. He was displaced until April. Months after the storms have passed, he is still conducting repairs related to mold, septic issues and other damages. Strohl is excited about the possibility of a long-term solution.

"It'd be the best thing that could ever happen. I never want to have to go through this again," he said. "It was the worst experience of my life." Strohl is one of the few prospective applicants who has expressed his interest to Deltona leadership.

Those interested are asked to send a letter to KCastro@deltonafl.gov .








