'Dazzling Nights' interactive holiday experience featuring 1 million lights returns to Orlando's Leu Gardens

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Dazzling Lights at Leu Gardens in Orlando

Creative City Project Executive Director Cole Nesmith speaks to FOX 35.

ORLANDO, Fla. - With the holiday season underway, Orlando's Leu Gardens is preparing to usher in its annual winter wonderland in November. 

Dazzling Nights will transform the garden into a three-quarter-mile, interactive holiday experience with a million lights, shining forests, magical displays, music, and eye-catching sculptures. 

Some returning experiences include the Moroccan lanterns hanging from overhead trees, interactive lights that glisten when you jump on them, and snow all night long. 

When the sun is up, the gardens also host "Holidays at Leu" which features a daytime experience called "Holiday Blooms." 

The daytime artwork showcases a collection of beautiful floral and holiday-themed displays throughout the garden. 

Event organizers said this year's experience immerses guests in "the most beloved displays" and features experiences from previous years.  

Adult tickets start at $22 while tickets for children aged 3 to 13 are $19. 

The family-friendly adventure kicks off from November 24, 2023, to January 6, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. On-site parking is also available for a small fee. 