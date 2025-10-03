Daytona Beach unveils restored Main Street arch, iconic landmark since 1936

The Brief Daytona Beach unveiled a restored version of its historic Main Street arch, a landmark built in 1936 under Roosevelt’s New Deal. The arch, which connects the boardwalk and pier, has long stood as a symbol of the city’s beachfront identity. Officials say the project reflects a commitment to preserving both history and the city’s natural resources.



A piece of Daytona Beach history has been given new life. City leaders on Thursday unveiled the restored Main Street arch, a landmark that has welcomed visitors to the boardwalk and pier since the 1930s.

The backstory:

The arch, which connects the boardwalk and pier, was originally built in 1936 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs.

City officials have not disclosed the full cost of the renovation or whether additional preservation projects are planned for other historic structures along the beachside corridor.

The Main Street arch has long served as one of the most visible symbols of Daytona Beach’s oceanfront. Over time, weather and age took their toll on the coquina and stone structure, prompting concerns about deterioration and the need for repairs to preserve the city’s historic character.

What they're saying:

The renewed arch is meant to signal that the city values both its natural resources and the historic features that define its sense of place.

"When people visit, they walk away feeling like they’re in a place that’s cared about," Mayor Derrick Henry said during the unveiling. "You want to make certain the city is doing its part to keep the upkeep."