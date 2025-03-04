Expand / Collapse search

1 shot, killed, 1 'pistol-whipped' at Daytona Beach home, police say

By
Updated  March 4, 2025 7:40am EST
Volusia County
Police: 1 shot, killed, another 'pistol-whipped' in Daytona Beach

One person was shot and killed, and another person was injured following an incident in Volusia County early Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at a home on Butler Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

The Brief

    • A person was shot and killed and another was reportedly "pistol-whipped" following an incident at a home in Daytona Beach on Tuesday morning.
    • The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. at a home on Butler Boulevard near N Oleander Avenue.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One person was shot and killed, and another person was injured following an incident at a home early Tuesday in Volusia County, according to police.

What we know:

Shortly after 4 a.m., Daytona Beach police officers responded to a residence on Butler Boulevard near N Oleander Avenue regarding shots fired.

When they arrived, they found multiple people at the home, including a person that had been shot in the chest and another that had been "pistol-whipped", Police Chief Jakari Young said during a news conference.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the person that had been shot died of their injuries. FOX 35 News is working to learn the condition of the other victim.

Image 1 of 4

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting on Butler Boulevard on March 4, 2025.

What we don't know:

Investigators have limited information regarding the potential suspect(s) who reportedly left the area in a vehicle. The circumstances that led to the shooting are also unknown at this time.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

What they're saying:

Young told reporters that law enforcement has had "problems" at the address before, but did not elaborate.

"I can tell you, moving forward would definitely be a special project for us," Young said. "It will get a lot of our attention to figure out exactly what we have going on, on this property."

Daytona Beach Police give update on deadly shooting

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young provides an update on a shooting on Butler Boulevard that left one person dead early Tuesday.

What's next:

The Daytona Beach Police Department said its detectives are speaking with potential witnesses to the incident. 

The agency will provide an update on the suspect(s) and vehicle description to the public as soon as they learn more. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young during a news conference on March 4, 2025.

