1 shot, killed, 1 'pistol-whipped' at Daytona Beach home, police say

One person was shot and killed, and another person was injured following an incident at a home early Tuesday in Volusia County, according to police.

What we know:

Shortly after 4 a.m., Daytona Beach police officers responded to a residence on Butler Boulevard near N Oleander Avenue regarding shots fired.

When they arrived, they found multiple people at the home, including a person that had been shot in the chest and another that had been "pistol-whipped", Police Chief Jakari Young said during a news conference.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the person that had been shot died of their injuries. FOX 35 News is working to learn the condition of the other victim.

What we don't know:

Investigators have limited information regarding the potential suspect(s) who reportedly left the area in a vehicle. The circumstances that led to the shooting are also unknown at this time.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

What they're saying:

Young told reporters that law enforcement has had "problems" at the address before, but did not elaborate.

"I can tell you, moving forward would definitely be a special project for us," Young said. "It will get a lot of our attention to figure out exactly what we have going on, on this property."

What's next:

The Daytona Beach Police Department said its detectives are speaking with potential witnesses to the incident.

The agency will provide an update on the suspect(s) and vehicle description to the public as soon as they learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

